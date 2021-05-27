Milkha Singh Shifted Out Of ICU, Wife Nirmal Hospitalised With COVID-19 Pneumonia

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh who was in the Intensive Care Unit fighting COVID pneumonia “continues to be stable on oxygen support” and was shifted out of the ICU on May 26. After witnessing signs of improvement in the athlete, the doctors took the step of shifting him out of the ICU. However, his 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, was on May 26 admitted to the same hospital in Mohali after testing positive for COVID pneumonia.

Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur hospitalised

While giving an update about the health of the sprinter and his wife, Fortis Hospital in Mohali told PTI, “Mr. Milkha Singh continues to be stable on oxygen support. However, he is weak and we are trying to persuade him to increase his food intake. Today, we have stepped him down from the ICU to a room which he is sharing with his wife Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh who was admitted earlier in the day with Covid pneumonia. Both are being closely monitored.”

Milkha Singh's COVID-19 diagnosis

Nirmal Kaur had tested negative earlier when Milka Singh’s family had contracted the virus. Milkha Singh was admitted to the hospital on May 24. The 91-year-old tested positive for the virus on May 19. Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from the house helps who had tested positive for the virus. "Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised," Milkha had said. Speaking to Republic World, his wife and former Volleyball player Nirmal Kaur on May 20 had revealed that one of the family’s staff members had contracted the infection and as a result, the whole family underwent a coronavirus test late on May 18. While Milkha Singh's report came out positive, his wife, daughter-in-law Kudrat, and grandson Harjai Milkha Singh tested negative. Elaborating further, Kaur reckoned that it was earlier this week that one of the residential cooks reported having a 104-degree fever.



Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.



