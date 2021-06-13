Milkha Singh 'stable'; Wife Nirmal Passes Away Due To COVID-19

On Sunday, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh issued an update about Milkha Singh's health. Director of the medical institute Jagat Ram while talking to the media said that the Oxygen saturation of the sprint legend has improved, and his parameters are 'stable'. He was admitted to the medical institute on June 3 and is presently being treated for COVID-19 related complications.

"Oxygen saturation of Milkha Singh has improved. His parameters are stable", says PGIMER Director Jagat Ram (in file pic)



Singh was admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh on June 3 & is being treated for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/sPcXmyaUFA — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur passes away

Meanwhile, in unfortunate news, former Indian women volleyball team captain and Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur passed away at the age of 82. She had contracted COVID-19 earlier this month and was undergoing treatment at a Mohali hospital for complications related to COVID-19 infection, where she breathed her last earlier in the day. "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

The statement further added, "A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself."

It is pertinent to mention here that Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26, two days after Milkha was admitted to the same facility due to COVID-pneumonia. Milkha was discharged on the request of the family a week later but Nirmal remained at the hospital, battling the dreaded infection. However, on June 3, Milkha was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER, where he is presently undergoing treatment.

Condolences pour in for Milkha Singh's wife

Meanwhile, many took to their social media accounts to extend their condolences on the demise of Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal. Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Nirmal Milkha Singh Ji due to Post-Covid illness," while President of Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, "My heartfelt sympathies with S Milkha Singh Ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh". His wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal also extended her condolences, and wrote, "Deep condolences to the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, former captain of Indian Women's Volleyball team."

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Nirmal Milkha Singh Ji due to Post-Covid illness. She had served as the captain of India’s Volleyball team and was a remarkable sportsperson. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. @JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/VLB2D3yT4a — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 13, 2021

My heartfelt sympathies with S Milkha Singh ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, former captain of Indian Women's Volleyball team. May the Almighty grant strength to the family to tide over the grief.@JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/uBWl4qo36i — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 13, 2021

Deep condolences to the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, former captain of Indian Women's Volleyball team. May Gurusahab grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss.@JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/ei16shfEvO — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) June 13, 2021

(Credit-PTI)