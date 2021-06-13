Last Updated:

Milkha Singh 'stable'; Wife Nirmal Passes Away Due To COVID-19

On Sunday, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh issued an update about Milkha Singh's health.

Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur passes away

Meanwhile, in unfortunate news, former Indian women volleyball team captain and  Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur passed away at the age of 82. She had contracted COVID-19 earlier this month and was undergoing treatment at a Mohali hospital for complications related to COVID-19 infection, where she breathed her last earlier in the day. "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

The statement further added, "A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself."

READ | Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal dies due to COVID-19 complications

It is pertinent to mention here that Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26, two days after Milkha was admitted to the same facility due to COVID-pneumonia. Milkha was discharged on the request of the family a week later but Nirmal remained at the hospital, battling the dreaded infection. However, on June 3, Milkha was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER, where he is presently undergoing treatment. 

Condolences pour in for Milkha Singh's wife

Meanwhile, many took to their social media accounts to extend their condolences on the demise of Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal. Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Nirmal Milkha Singh Ji due to Post-Covid illness," while President of Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, "My heartfelt sympathies with S Milkha Singh Ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh". His wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal also extended her condolences, and wrote, "Deep condolences to the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Ji on the sad demise of his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, former captain of Indian Women's Volleyball team."

