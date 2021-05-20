Milkha Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Wife Says His Condition Is Stable

Former track athlete Milkha Singh, on May 20, tested positive for COVID-19 and has subsequently quarantined himself at his Chandigarh residence. Speaking to Republic World, his wife and former Volleyball player Nirmal Kaur revealed that one of the family’s staff members had contracted the infection and as a result, the whole family underwent a coronavirus test late on May 18. While the Milkha Singh came out positive for infection, his wife, daughter-in-law Kudrat and grandson Harjai Milkha Singh tested negative.

Elaborating further, Kaur reckoned that it was earlier this week that one of the residential cooks reported having a 104-degree fever. Immediately after, the family insisted him to take leave and return to his native village. However, sceptical that the coronavirus infection may have spread in the household, the Singh family along with other staff, a total of 12 people, took the COVID test.

“Sardar Ji was adamant about not taking the test. He said that he was physically active and there was little chance of him contracting the infection,” Kaur said.

'His health is stable'

Kaur revealed that the former Commonwealth Games champion was asymptomatic till last evening and had a slight fever last night. However, his fever has subsided now and his health remains stable. Additionally, his Oxygen level was also measured to be stable at 96. At present, Singh has been prescribed a special diet which he is taking while recuperating at his Sector 8 residence.

“I am completely fit and fine, surprised to have tested positive after returning from jogging on Wednesday. I am completely fine,” said that 1960 Rome Olympian in a statement later on May 20.

Image: PTI/Pixabay