Milkha Singh To Be Cremated With Full State Honours In Chandigarh At 5pm On June 19

After a month-long battle with COVID-19, legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away on Friday will be cremated in Chandigarh on Saturday evening with full state honour. The Punjab government will also observe a day of state mourning in the wake of the passing away of the track and field legend.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted:

Have directed that Late Milkha Singh Ji will be given a State Funeral by our Government. Also Punjab will observe one day of State mourning as a mark of respect to the departed legend. pic.twitter.com/V5ewngTO0j — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2021

Amarinder Singh tweeted earlier," Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today." "My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!," read his tweet.

"The cremation will take place at 5 pm today (Saturday)," a spokesperson for the family, said.

Milkha Singh passes away

The 91-year-old Milkha Singh had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on Wednesday. He had been "stable" before Thursday evening. "But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," said Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER in a statement. He is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator, V P Singh Badnore paid his tribute to the legend and said, "Extremely grieved at the demise of #Flying Sikh# Padma Shree#Milkha Singh Ji." "India has lost another precious life to #Covid. His contribution in the field of sports will be remembered forever," Badnore tweeted.

भारत ने एक सितारा खो दिया है। मिल्खा सिंह जी हमें छोड़ गए हैं, लेकिन वे हर भारतीय को देश के लिए चमकने के लिए सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



'फ्लाइंग सिख' हमेशा भारतवासियों के दिलों में जीवित रहेंगे।

ईश्वर से पुण्यात्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।



।।विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।। pic.twitter.com/4Skhx28NC5 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 18, 2021

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India has lost a great athlete."Milkha Ji has left us but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country. ‘Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of the Indians," Khattar tweeted.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week. The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

