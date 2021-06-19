Punjab CM Announces Milkha Singh Chair At Sports University Patiala, 1-day State Mourning

As the country mourns the demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder has announced that 'The Flying Sikh' will be cremated with full state honours and also said that he wished to declare this day as 'National Holiday'. The iconis sportsperson was admitted to PGIMER Chandigarh and was battling from COVID-19 for the past one month. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. As soon as Milkha Singh breathed his last, condolence messages from around the globe poured in.

Milkha Singh to be cremated with full state honour, announces Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, on his official Twitter handle, announced that Milkha Singh will be cremated with full state honour. The cremation of Milkha Singh will take place in Chandigarh. Speaking at a press conference, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh remembered the legacy of the legendary sprinter and shared his old picture with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"This was a special very picture when Pandit Ji declared it a National Holiday in 1960 when he defeated Pakistan's champion in Lahore. So it was a national holiday. So I wish I could have made it a national holiday but I cannot do it. I have announced State holiday and he will get a state funeral," said Punjab CM Captain Amarinder.

Have directed that Late Milkha Singh Ji will be given a State Funeral by our Government. Also Punjab will observe one day of State mourning as a mark of respect to the departed legend. pic.twitter.com/V5ewngTO0j — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2021

Punjab CM also announced Milkha Singh chair in Sports University Patiala. "We have also in the Sports University in Patiala, going to have a Milkha Singh chair. The officials will decide how they will use this. Whatever the officials will decide we will comply with it," said Captain Amarinder Singh.

Milkha Singh's legacy

Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as a four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish in the 1960 edition of the Summer Olympics that was contested in Rome.

The legendary athlete was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

(Image Credits: PTI)