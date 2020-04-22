Milkha Singh Urges Everyone To Follow Guidelines By Government; Hails Frontline Workers

In the thick of Coronavirus, Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh urged everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the doctors and the government. In an exclusive interview to Republic TV, the legendary sprinter also cited the example of his daughter, who is a doctor in the US and is working at the forefront.

"Coronavirus has spread in the entire well, but there is no need to panic. Please follow the guidelines by the government and doctor," said Milkha Singh.

Milkha Singh's daughter Mona Milkha Singh has been running a "marathon" in New York -- not on a track but at a hospital, battling the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world. Mona Milkha Singh is a doctor at the Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York, attending to emergency patients of coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 40,000 lives in the US alone while causing over 1.5 lakh deaths worldwide.

"She is basically an ER (Emergency Room) doctor in Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York City. So, when someone comes with the coronavirus symptoms, she has to treat them," said Jeev Milkha Singh.

