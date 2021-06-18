Milkha Singh's Health Deteriorates 2 Days After Being Shifted Out Of COVID-19 ICU

Two days after being shifted out of the COVID Intensive Care Unit at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Milkha Singh’s condition deteriorated on Friday. The legendary sprinter, as per reports, developed fever, and his oxygen levels also dropped' after a bout with COVID-19. The hospital, however, is yet to issue an update in relation to his health.

Milkha Singh's health deteriorates

The 91-year-old, who contracted COVID-19 last month, tested negative for the virus on Wednesday and shifted to general ICU in another block of the hospital, where his condition began to deteriorate on Thursday night. He is presently said to be under the observation of a team of doctors at the Chandigarh-based hospital.

A statement issued by the family read," It’s been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away. We continue to pray and hope for the best."

It has been a tough few days for the Milkha family, as a few days back Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur passed away at the age of 82. She had contracted COVID-19 earlier this month and was undergoing treatment at a Mohali hospital for complications related to COVID-19 infection, where she breathed her last. "We are deeply saddened to inform you that Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family had said back then.

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.

(Credit-PTI)