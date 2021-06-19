'Milkha Singh's Towering Legacy Will Inspire Generations Of Young Indians': AFI Chief

As the country mourns the demise of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) while speaking to Republic Media Network said, ''Milkha Singh's towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of young Indians.''

While speaking to Republic TV, Adille said, "I am deeply sadnned to hear the passing of Milkha Singh. He was an icon, he was a legend. In his times, he was the greatest athlete. When Milkha Singh won his first commonwealth gold medal, that was the year I was born. As we grew up as children there were no television in those days, we used to cut pictures from newspapers and news magazines. We used to put Milkha Singh's pictures on cupboards and notebooks.

Recalling Milkha Singh, he noted that it was encouraging to talk to him. "He was a great storyteller. There used to be so many lessons in those stories," said Sumariwalla. While talking about the biopic made on Milkha Singh, he said, "I am glad that such a movie was made. It was so emotional. It has so much passion. He was an absolute inspiration. I always say that 'Heroes get remembered but legends never die' and Milkha Singh was one of them.''

On being asked about Milkha Singh's journey and the future of Indian Athletic, the AFI chief said, "I am a firm optimist so I am sure that there will be great athletes that will be coming in the future. When Milkha Singh came, we were a new nation. He introduced India to the world. People started noticing that it is India on the athletics map. He brought India to the World map."

"A Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in a young nation, his sharp observations on Indian sport will be missed. His towering legacy will continue to inspire generations of young Indians," AFI president said in a statement."

Milkha Singh, an Indian sprint star, passed away on Friday after a month-long fight with COVID-19, which also claimed his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur. The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

After a bout with COVID-19, he suffered symptoms, including fever and decreasing oxygen saturation levels, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh on Friday evening. He had contracted COVID-19 last month and tested negative for the virus on June 16, when he was transferred to a general ICU in a different hospital unit. Before Thursday evening, Milkha had been "steady." Nirmal, Milkha's 85-year-old wife, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Mohali after contracting the infection.

Picture Credit: Twitter/ANI