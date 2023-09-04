Miller Pitches Dodgers Past Braves 3-1 To Prevent 4-game Sweep In Clash Of NL’s Best

Rookie right-hander Bobby Miller threw a career-best seven innings of three-hit ball, and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to complete their meeting of the NL’s top two teams.

Miguel Rojas had an RBI double and Mookie Betts added a run-scoring single in the fifth for the Dodgers, who prevented Atlanta from sweeping a four-game series at Dodger Stadium for the first time. James Outman added an RBI single in the eighth for Los Angeles.

Matt Olson hit his 44th home run in the seventh to pull even with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead, but Atlanta’s six-game winning streak ended with only its second loss on a 10-game West Coast trip. The Braves still have the majors’ best record at 90-46.

Miller (9-3) underlined his ace potential with this effort against the powerhouse Braves less than four months after he made his major league debut with a solid outing in Atlanta. The 24-year-old retired 16 consecutive Braves between Marcell Ozuna’s double in the second and Olson’s homer, then finished the seventh to a standing ovation.

Miller outpitched 39-year-old Charlie Morton (14-11), who yielded six hits and three walks in four-plus innings for Atlanta.

Brusdar Graterol allowed two baserunners in the ninth, but hung on for his seventh save.

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0 for 4 after homering in each of the series’ first three games.