Milwaukee Brewers Favorites To Sign Free Agent Avisail Garcia Ahead Of Miami Marlins

According to the MLB, there are high chances that free agent Avisail Garcia will be signed by the Milwaukee Brewers. The outfielder Avisail Garcia was also reportedly chased by the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays till last week.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Diamondbacks Sign Up Star Pitcher Madison Bumgarner For $85 Million

RHP Josh Lindblom has officially been signed to a 3-year contract. Lindblom went 35-7 with a 2.68 ERA in 56 starts over the last two seasons in Korea. pic.twitter.com/q3AjfuP4g1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 16, 2019

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Corey Kluber Off To Texas After Rangers Agree Mega Deal With Indians

Avisail Garcia stats

Last season, the 28-year-old Avisail Garcia hit .282/.332/.464 with 20 home runs and 10 steals over 125 games with Tampa Bay Rays. In 2017, he came with an incredible performance, becoming an All-star for the first time. He posted .885 OPS as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Angels, Indians Battle Hard To Sign Up Corey Kluber And Carlos Carrasco

Avisail Garcia ($3.5M)/Miley ($4.5M) were veterans reduced to limited 1-yr deals last year. Did well for AL playoff teams. Turned that into good 2-yr deals with NL Central clubs: Garcia 2-$20M with #Brewers, Miley 2-$15M with #Reds. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 17, 2019

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Anthony Rendon Inks Whopping $245 Million Deal With Los Angeles Angels

According to Heyman, Avisail Garcia received three-year offers. Also, Milwaukee Brewers reportedly gave a three deal but Avisail Garcia preferred the shorter pact with an idea that he will have a shot at returning to Free Agency soon.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Houston Astros Consider Trading Carlos Correa To Free Funds?

Avisaíl García's 2019 xwOBA on contact — or, using everyone's favorite acronym, his xwOBACON — was .424, ranking in the league's 81st percentile. His barrel rate was 11.7%, ranking in the 85th percentile. In sum: When he makes contact, he's elite. — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) December 17, 2019

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Philadelphia Phillies Snap Up Didi Gregorius In $14 Million Deal

After 2018, Garcia subsequently signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay Rays for $3.5-million. If the Milwaukee Brewers are able to sign Avisail Garcia, he will be playing with star outfielder Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, with Ben Gamel, Ryan Braun, and Keon Broxton all vying for a time as well.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: Gerrit Cole Deal Could Have Domino Effect On Other Free Agent Moves

Some notable with a worse xwOBACON than Avisaíl García's .424 (2019 wRC+):



DJ LeMahieu — .417 (136)

Matt Chapman — .417 (125)

Willson Contreras — .415 (127)

Justin Turner — .410 (132)

Gleyber Torres — .406 (125) — Devan Fink (@DevanFink) December 17, 2019

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Consider Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg Move