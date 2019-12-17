The Debate
Milwaukee Brewers Favorites To Sign Free Agent Avisail Garcia Ahead Of Miami Marlins

other sports

According to the reports, there are high chances that Avisail Garcia – who is currently a free agent in MLB – will be signed by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milwaukee Brewers

According to the MLB, there are high chances that free agent Avisail Garcia will be signed by the Milwaukee Brewers. The outfielder Avisail Garcia was also reportedly chased by the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays till last week.

Avisail Garcia stats

Last season, the 28-year-old Avisail Garcia hit .282/.332/.464 with 20 home runs and 10 steals over 125 games with Tampa Bay Rays. In 2017, he came with an incredible performance, becoming an All-star for the first time. He posted .885 OPS as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

According to Heyman, Avisail Garcia received three-year offers. Also, Milwaukee Brewers reportedly gave a three deal but Avisail Garcia preferred the shorter pact with an idea that he will have a shot at returning to Free Agency soon.

After 2018, Garcia subsequently signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay Rays for $3.5-million. If the Milwaukee Brewers are able to sign Avisail Garcia, he will be playing with star outfielder Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, with Ben Gamel, Ryan Braun, and Keon Broxton all vying for a time as well.

Published:
