'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov Trolls Conor McGregor For His UFC 264 Loss Vs Poirier

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has become a troll topic for netizens since he lost against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in a shocking fashion, with the former suffering a leg injury. McGregor was taken away on a stretcher and the American fighter was announced the winner.

'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov, who had challenged McGregor in the past, didn't miss the opportunity to troll the Irish fighter. On his official Instagram handle, Hasbulla shared multiple clips of clips from the UFC 264 fight and made fun of McGregor. He also shared a picture of McGregor's face and a couple of laughing emojis, a clear jab at 'The Notorious'.

Who is Hasbulla?

Hasbulla, a blogger from Dagestan, shot into fame after he announced that he would fight another dwarf man. Unfortunately, the fight never went ahead as it received criticism from all corners of the world. The Sports Association of Little People of Russia also called the fight "unethical".

Hasbulla is also called "Mini Khabib" because the former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is also from Dagestan.

Back in June, when Hasbulla was given the option to choose his next opponent from Logan Paul, Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor, the 18-year-old picked the Irishman. "I want to punish him. He talks too much," Hasbulla said.

Saturday's fight was third between the duo. The previous two matches were also won by Poirier.

McGregor's manager Audie Attar in a statement posted on Twitter said that the Irishman underwent three-hour surgery repairing "fractures of his tibia and fibula."

"Doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery. We anticipate his return to the Octagon," Attar said.

McGregor vs Poirier: Possible fourth encounter

UFC President Dana White said that the fourth encounter between the two is likely. “It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end. Dustin Poirier will fight for the title, and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch, I guess. I don’t know," he said in a press conference.