Minor Wrestler Retracted Complaint Against WFI Chief Under Pressure, Says Punia

Why you're reading this: Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday (June 12) claimed that nobody knows under what circumstances the father of the minor wrestler took back the complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. While addressing the reporters in Kurukshetra's Pipli in Haryana, Punia said, "Reports have shown that the minor has stepped back in the fight. But people should know that under what circumstances she had to take this decision. Minor's father himself has said that they are in depression." A few days ago, the minor wrestler's father who lodged a police complaint against Singh said that he deliberately filed a false case against him in 'anger.'

3 things you need to know:

Indian wrestlers are protesting since January 2023 for an investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The minor wrestler, one among seven female wrestlers who accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment, retracted her allegations

Bajrang Punia said that the minor's father took the decision under 'pressure'

The minor wrestler is scared, claims Punia

Punia highlighted that the minor wrestler's father has said that he was under a lot of pressure from all sides and that his family is under duress. "The media didn't show this part. It only showed the statement had been withdrawn but not the reason why it was done. There is little pressure on us but the minors are scared.

Why did the minor retracted complaint?

The startling admission by the father of the minor has weakened the sexual harassment case against WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been facing relentless protest by ace wrestlers since January 2023. Initially, the complaint lodged by the minor wrestler also paved the way for an investigation against Singh under POCSO Act.

On being asked why he is changing the story now, the minor's father said, "It's better that truth comes out now instead of court." He also highlighted the origin of his animosity against Singh. "The origin of this animosity goes back to 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow when the minor lost her final and missed out on selection to the Indian team."

"I was filled with rage my child's one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee's decision in the final and I decided to take revenge," he added.

Wrestlers are distracted

After seeing wrestlers pledging their support to farmers over the MSP issue in Haryana, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said, "The wrestlers have deviated from their goal. They have forgotten about their purpose for which they started their protest by sitting in front of Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Protesters are distracted and their protest has been politicised."

Mega protest after June 15

Union Minister Anurag Thakur after meeting the protesting wrestlers, assured them of the completion of the probe against the WFI chief by June 15. Following the meeting, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia decided to halt their protest till June 15 as they were assured that the probe against Singh will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed in connection to the case.

“I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June," Thakur said after meeting the wrestlers.

Meanwhile, Punia asserted, if the chargesheet in the case is not filed by June 15, as assured by the government, the wrestlers will go for a mega protest this time. "Our protest will continue. We are waiting till June 15 for getting justice. If justice is not served, then we will go ahead with the mega protest," Punia added.