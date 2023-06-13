Mirabai Chanu And Bindyarani Devi's Proposal To Train In USA Approved

The Sports Ministry has approved the foreign training camp for Target Olympic Podium Scheme athletes Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi, who will head to the USA in the Asian Games build-up.

The approval was given during the Mission Olympic Cell's (MOC) recent meeting. Olympic medallist Mirabai and Commonwealth Games medal winner Bindyarani would be training at St. Louis's SQUAT University under Dr Aron Horschig and working on their rehabilitation and strength training process ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

During their 65-day foreign training camp, the duo will be accompanied by Indian chief coach Vijay Sharma and their physiotherapist Tesneem Zayyad.

The Government will cover their air travel expenses, boarding and lodging cost, medical insurance, local transportation cost, gym expenses and doctor's consultation cost among other expenses.