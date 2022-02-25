Mirabai Chanu Bags Gold In Singapore, Confirms Berth For CWG 2022 In Birmingham

Tokyo Olympic Silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu qualified for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2022. The Olympian bagged a Gold medal in the women's 55 kg category in the ongoing Singapore Weightlifting International meet. Competing for the first time post-Olympic triumph, the Indian lifted 86kg in the snatch category and 105kg in clean and jerk which totalled the weight lifted by the champion to 191kg. Ending the Singapore weightlifting tournament with a Gold Medal ensured her position in the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham.

Mirabai Chanu shared a picture of herself with the recently won gold medal on the microblogging site, Twitter. While speaking to news agency PTI, Chanu said that this medal is a result of "Six months" of intense training and her never-ending love for the sport. The Gold medallist thanked India Sports, an initiative under the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry, for helping her with the Vaccinated Travel lane pass without which she could not have travelled to Singapore and competed in the tournament.

Six months of intense training and my never ending love for the sport continues to pay off as I qualify for the @CWG2022 🏋️‍♀️ I would like to extend my thanks to our @IndiaSports Weightlifting Federation of India @Media_SAI@OGQ_India & all the other stakeholders. 🙏#RoadToCWG22 pic.twitter.com/j7ojo14iHj — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) February 25, 2022

Wishes and praises began pouring in after her victory at the Singapore event. Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and Member of Lok Sabha Amol Kolhe congratulated her for her victory and wished her the best for upcoming tournaments.

Mirabai changed her weight category

Before the tournament, Mirabai had decided to change her weight category from 49kg to 55kg. Chanu has been highly successful in the 49kg category with one Olympic silver medal. The Olympian also has a world record in clean and jerk to her name in the 49kg weight category. The reason to change the highly successful weight category before an all-important Birmingham's multi-sport Commonwealth Games meet was to maximise India's chances to win Gold in the upcoming tournament.

India still has a gold medal contender in the 49kg in Jhilli Dalabehera who won a silver in the Commonwealth Championships. Chanu should be a sure-shot gold medal winner in 49kg but now she will have to work hard to win a gold in 55kg. “I'll have to work hard, I’ll have to increase the weight (I lift) because it will be competitive (in 55kg). I won’t increase my weight, I’ll keep it as 50kg-51kg which is my natural weight," said Chanu, who has a personal best of 207kg (88kg+119kg) before the Singapore tournament.

Image: Twitter/@mirabai_chanu