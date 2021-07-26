Mirabai Chanu Calls For Promoting Women In Sports; Shares 'best Moment' From Olympic Win

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Monday where she opened up on her victory and her journey from an ordinary household in Manipur to becoming an Olympic silver medalist. The 26-year-old weightlifter stated that an important part of her resolve was to break the stereotype of women in sports as well as to put the northeastern state of Manipur on the map.

"It was a very tough journey, especially in the beginning. Manipur is a tiny state so I decided that I will work so hard that people realize where Manipur is. Some people feel women can't do anything in sports. We wanted to break that stereotype. I managed to do that and make Manipur and the entire India proud," Mirabai Chanu said.

Opening up on her initial moments of hardship, the Manipur weightlifter said, "Initially, I faced a lot of issues in training. There were financial issues in my house. There were also problems with my diet. But my family supported me a lot during this time." She also shared moments where she had been 'depressed' and revealed how she pushed herself through it. "You have to keep telling yourself. I am strong. I have a tomorrow. I will work harder tomorrow. You should have that mindset."

'Being congratulated by the Prime Minister best moment of my life': Chanu

After her historic Tokyo Olympics win, Mirabai Chanu said that the best moment of her life was when PM Narendra Modi personally congratulated her. "I am so excited to go back to India. I am looking forward to being welcomed. I am very happy. I was so elated when Prime Minister congratulated me. It felt like a dream and it was the best moment of my life. The Sports Minister also congratulated me," she stated.

"After my return to India, I will thank the Indians when I land. I want to give a message to all struggling athletes, women, and people from small towns. Do not think about any problems, keep your focus on your dreams, and family support is the most important. I would request parents to support their girls. Girls are making India proud worldwide," she added.

At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu created history to become the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games by lifting 202kg. The world number three is also the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in 1998.