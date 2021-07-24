Mirabai Chanu Clinches Silver: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Sehwag Laud Weightlifter

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and many more have come forward to congratulate Mirabai Chanu as she successfully clinched silver in the weightlifting event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai Chanu won the silver in the Women's 49kg category and became the first Indian at the Tokyo Olympics to win a medal. She finished the event with a total lift of 202kg. China's Hoi Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

Cricketing fraternity & Sports Minister wishes Mirabai Chanu

Taking to the micro-blogging site, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mirabai Chanu on an 'absolutely amazing display of weightlifting.' The Master Blaster, then added, that the way the champion weightlifter has transformed herself after an injury and clinched a historic silver for Team India is 'absolutely stupendous'.

Tendulkar concluded by saying that Chanu has made India proud.

𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨!🥈👏🏻 🏋🏻‍♀️



Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting.



The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous.



You have made 🇮🇳 very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pacYIgQ7LK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2021

Sachin's former opening partner Virender Sehwag also came forward and termed Mirabai Chanu's performance as 'Ghazab (wonderful)' after which he thanked the weightlifter for making India proud by winning a silver medal.

Ghazab.

Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari.#MirabaiChanu , remember the name.

Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu , and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2KQwMvNuRz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2021

Former Team India batsman VVS Laxman gave a special mention to Mirabai Chanu.

Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on making us proud and bringing us glory.

Our first medal at the #TokyoOlympics2020 , a 🥈 in the Women's 49kg weightlifting . Super Proud pic.twitter.com/8Un7GvxZjU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 24, 2021

Even Sports Minister Anurag Thakur could not hide his emotions.

India’s 1st medal on day 1 !@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! 🥈🏋️



India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you Mira !#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QSqI7XTHbV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2021

Two-time world champion Gautam Gambhir heaped praises on Mirabai Chanu for making 1.3 billion Indians proud.

Mirabai Chanu opens India's medal tally by clinching silver

Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz of the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hoi Zhihui topped the standings at the halfway mark lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

In the clean and jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for 110kg lift. China's Zhihui opted for 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhihui managed to lift 109kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114 kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu, who lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared the 116kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.