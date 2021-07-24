'Mirabai Chanu Experienced Some Physical problem Before match, Happy She Won': Coach Vijay

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday scripted history after she opened the account of India's medal tally with a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mirabai Chanu bagged the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Following this wishes from all corners of India poured in for the weightlifter, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Chanu and congratulated her for her historic feat. Now, Mirabai Chanu's Chief Coach Vijay Sharma has expressed his jubilation on the weightlifter's win and also revealed that Chanu was going through some physical problems before the start of the match.

Chief coach Vijay Sharma on Mirabai Chanu's victory

Lauding Mirabai Channu, Coach Vijay Sharma said, "The setback of Rio Olympics has brought us here. The coach has an important role, if the player is not disciplined, then the coach cannot also do anything. I would say that Mirabai Chanu has a big role behind this performance, she is very dedicated and it is because of that, she has managed to win a silver medal," said Vijay Sharma as reported by ANI.

"She experienced some physical problem before the match, otherwise, we could have done better, but we are very happy with the silver medal. Mirabai Chanu told me that we have fulfilled our dream of winning a medal at the Olympics," he added.

IOC announces cash reward for medal-winning athletes coaches

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) has announced a cash reward for medal-winning athletes at Tokyo Olympics.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta speaking to ANI said, "Coaches who are in Tokyo with athletes and have trained them will be given cash rewards. It will be a huge morale booster for them. Vijay Sharma Mirabai Chanu's coach will be given Rs 10 lakh."

Mirabai Chanu bags silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to remain on top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg and bagged the silver medal.

