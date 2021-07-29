Mirabai Chanu Feasts On 'ghar Ka Khana' As She Returned To Imphal After Two Years

Patience, perseverance and passion are some of the many characteristics that earn you an Olympic medal and Mirabai Chanu proved it to be true. In a recent social media post, the Bronze medalist shared moments of reunion with her family as she returned home after a span of two strenuous years. In the later hours of Thursday, she shared another post of a meal that she had at her place with her family. Since being shared, the post garnered a lot of traffic and people cannot stop talking about the champion and her simplicity.

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

Mirabai Chani returns to Imphal

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu put out a picture of herself and her family on Twitter late on July 29 asserting nothing could beat homemade food. Sharing a picture of herself savouring generous helpings of homemade food, the athlete wrote: “That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years.”

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, back home in Manipur, after winning Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She symbolises the extraordinary talent, work ethic, and achievement of many ordinary Indians! pic.twitter.com/Vl0rDPh898 — Gaurav Dalmia (@gdalmiathinks) July 28, 2021

Mirabai Chanu visited her home in Imphal and took to Twitter to share some of her precious moments. Since then the post has beared and projected a lot of emotions and surely has won the hearts of a lot of people. The tweet read, “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level,” Mirabai Chanu wrote. Her post is complete with two images of her with her family members.

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

Twitterati's left surprised by the simplicity of Chanu

Twitter was in awe at the post shared by Mirabai Chanu as it exposed the face of poverty and passion, a person has to endure to face every situation. It was no less than emotional as the people who reacted to the post held her as a role model for all. People also did not miss out on pointing out Chanu's simplicity.

Your simplicity and high thinking will encourage new generation who belongs to rural area. You are the role model for them. Your dedication and success will cheers them to be like you. Your struggle followed by success will inspire them to be like you..💐💐💐 — ॲड. अजय दत्तात्रय घोलप 🇮🇳 (@ajay381991) July 29, 2021

Cheers for your remarkable victory. Hats off to your elegance and simplicity that you carry even when you are at your peak. I guess that how fame lady showers her blessings. 🙏 — Vinod Chavan (@hello_VRC) July 29, 2021

Salute to your hard work and pain you took all those years. The blood, sweat and tears 🙏 — Vishal (@Vishal_S19) July 29, 2021

