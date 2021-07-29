Last Updated:

Mirabai Chanu Feasts On 'ghar Ka Khana' As She Returned To Imphal After Two Years

Olympic Bronze Medalist, Mirabai Chanu took to Twitter to share some of the precious moments of her homecoming as she enjoyed a wholesome meal with her family.

Mirabai Chanu

Patience, perseverance and passion are some of the many characteristics that earn you an Olympic medal and Mirabai Chanu proved it to be true. In a recent social media post, the Bronze medalist shared moments of reunion with her family as she returned home after a span of two strenuous years. In the later hours of Thursday, she shared another post of a meal that she had at her place with her family. Since being shared, the post garnered a lot of traffic and people cannot stop talking about the champion and her simplicity.

Mirabai Chani returns to Imphal

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu put out a picture of herself and her family on Twitter late on July 29 asserting nothing could beat homemade food. Sharing a picture of herself savouring generous helpings of homemade food, the athlete wrote: “That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years.”

Mirabai Chanu visited her home in Imphal and took to Twitter to share some of her precious moments. Since then the post has beared and projected a lot of emotions and surely has won the hearts of a lot of people. The tweet read, “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level,” Mirabai Chanu wrote. Her post is complete with two images of her with her family members.

Twitterati's left surprised by the simplicity of Chanu

Twitter was in awe at the post shared by Mirabai Chanu as it exposed the face of poverty and passion, a person has to endure to face every situation. It was no less than emotional as the people who reacted to the post held her as a role model for all. People also did not miss out on pointing out Chanu's simplicity.

