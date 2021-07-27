Mirabai Chanu Gets Roaring Welcome At Manipur, CM N Biren Singh Receives Her At Airport

Mirabai Chanu made India proud when she secured a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She clinched silver while China's Hou Zhihui clinched gold, but she is currently under the radar of anti-doping authorities. The streets of Imphal were euphoric as the silver medalist got greeted at her native state upon arrival.

Chief Minister of Manipur shows up at the airport to receive silver medalist Chanu

After her heroic performance at the Tokyo Games, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport. She was welcomed with a bouquet and every staff member at the Delhi airport clapped for the champion weightlifter.

Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh arrived at the Imphal airport to receive Olympian Chanu.

A news agency reported that her touchdown at her native state was addressed with a roaring welcome. A lot of people turned up at the airport as she was escorted out by heavily guarded police personnel. Her ride from the airport back to her place was nothing short of thrilling too. As Chanu's car started progressing towards the city, a lot of people came out to congratulate her. People were seen standing with placards and shouting wishes to the silver medalist. This indeed was a grand welcome that she received upon arriving at her native place, Manipur.

Can Mirabai Chanu get a gold?

Hou Zhihui from China had created a world record when she impressed Tokyo with her total lift of 210kgs in the Women's 49kg category. As compared to Indian weightlifter Chanu who fell short of just 8kgs and went on to lift a respectable 202kgs. However, according to ANI, Zhihui has been asked to stay back in Tokyo who will reportedly undergo a doping test. If she fails the test, Mirabai Chanu will automatically be upgraded to a gold medal as per the Olympic rules and regulations.

