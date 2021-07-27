Mirabai Chanu Loves THIS Young Girl Recreating Her Tokyo Olympics' Medal-winning Stint

Indian olympian Mirabai Chanu has fallen in "love" with a video of a young girl mimicking her weightlifting stint at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Chanu won the silver medal for India in the 49kg category, becoming the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympics medal after Karnam Malleswari. Ever since Chanu has opened India's account at this year's Olympics, people from all over the country are sending congratulatory messages to the 26-year-old. Weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam recently took to social media to share a video of a young child imitating the Manipuri's medal-winning performance.

The video has now garnered Chanu's attention as she retweeted the post with a caption, "So cute. Just love this". Sivalingam shared the video on his official Twitter account, in which the little girl can be seen applying powder to her hands before attempting to lift the weights like her idol, while Chanu's medal-winning moment plays in the background. "Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration," Sivalingam wrote on his Twitter handle.

Chanu's medal-winning performance

Chanu became India's first medalist in this year's Tokyo Olympics. Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event on Saturday, July 24. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante by lifting 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg.

World Champion Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg in her two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing the Chinese weightlifter to stay at the top of the table. Zhuihui made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg and bagged the silver medal.

