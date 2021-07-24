'Mirabai Chanu Made 120cr Indians Smile' Says Anurag Thakur, Lauds Athlete For Tokyo Medal

Quick links:
After Mirabai Chanu bagged the country's first medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated the Indian Weightlifter for her smashing win. Anurag Thakur said, "On the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of the country, I congratulate Mirabai Chanu for bagging the silver medal." Thanking her for the glorious win on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics, the Union Minister said that the Indian weightlifter has not only won a medal for the country but has also motivated other players as well.
Anurag Thakur said, "By winning a silver medal on the first day of the Olympics, Mirabai Chanu has brought a smile on every Indian's face. You have already raised the hopes of the country. The rest of the players will gain motivation from your victory."
Stating that he has complete faith in India's player, Thakur said that the other players will follow Mirabai Chanu's path and will make the Nation proud in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Unions mInister for Sports wrote, "India's first media on Day 1. India is so proud of you Mira."
Besides Anurag Thakur, other political leaders and Ministers have also congratulated the Indian weightlifter for her historic win in the Olympics. Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for her win and for making the Nation proud. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote, "What a great start for #WeAreTeamIndia."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswa also congratulated Mirabai Chanu and thanked her for giving India, its first medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Stating that she has a long way ahead, the CM wrote, "Keep shining."
Other leaders including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Shok Gehlot, and many others also congratulated Mirabai Chanu.
India opened their medal account at the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. China's Hoi Zhuihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kgs which is also a new Olympic record.
Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz od the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg's. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lift 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.
