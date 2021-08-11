Mirabai Chanu Meets Sachin Tendulkar, Says Cricketer 'inspired Me With Words Of Wisdom'

Mirabai Chanu has been on a roll ever since clinching a silver medal for India in the women's 49kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, it was Mirabai who had opened India's medal tally in the recently-concluded Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the star weightlifter also got the chance to meet one of India's greatest sportspersons and arguably the best batsman in the world to have played the game on the 22 yards and he is none other than cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Mirabai Chanu meets Sachin Tendulkar

Lately, Mirabai Chanu has posted a couple of images of her meeting with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. In the first image, Sachin can be seen taking a closer look at Chanu's prestigious Olympic silver medal and in the other one, the 2011 World Winner is presenting a bouquet to the weightlifter.

The images were posted by Mirabai Chanu on her official Instagram handle. Take a look.

Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz of the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg's. World Champion China's Hoi Zhihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

In the clean and jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for a 110kg lift. China's Zhihui opted for 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhihui managed to lift 109 kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114 kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu who lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared the 116 kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.

Indian weightlifting

While Mirabai Chanu did take the sport to greater heights with her silver medal triumph in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, the Assam athlete had already given recognition to Indian weightlifting way before this edition of the quadrennial event.

Finishing the event with a total lift of 202 kg, she has become the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games. For those unaware, Mirabai Chanu is also a Padma Shri awardee and has been conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award by the Government in 2018 for her contribution to sports.

Her notable performances came in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, where she won a silver medal in the women's 48 kg weight class. She then went on to break the game's record en route to the gold medal at the 2018 edition of the competition held in Gold Coast. Her biggest achievement before her present Olympic win was the gold medal that she bagged at World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim in 2017.