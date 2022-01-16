Mirabai Chanu, Olympic Silver Medallist, Takes Charge As Manipur's Additional SP

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who earned a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was inducted into the Manipur Police on Saturday as part of a job offer she received last year after her successful campaign at the global sporting event. The 27-year-old took to social media to announce her appointment as Manipur Police's Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).

In a series of tweets, Chanu thanked Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and also expressed her gratitude to her parents for making sacrifices and supporting her in every step of her journey. Chanu said it's an honour for her to be appointed ASP (Sports) in the Manipur Police.

It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon'ble Chief Minister @NBirenSingh sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/doRkTxQkj4 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) January 15, 2022

Proud moment for me and my parents who have supported me in every step of my journey as I join office with the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Thankyou mom and dad for your sacrifices, I feel happy to make you both proud. pic.twitter.com/KNiKGFRixf — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) January 15, 2022

Chief Minister Biren Singh also turned to his official Twitter handle to announce Chanu's appointment as ADS (Sports) in the Manipur Police. He said Chanu called on him at his office to take charge as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). The Manipur government had announced in July 2021 that Chanu will be appointed ADS (Sports) following her triumph at the Tokyo Olympics.

Our Nation’s pride, Olympian Silver medalist, @mirabai_chanu has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Manipur Police and called on me at my office today. pic.twitter.com/sCQDuxm6BY — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 15, 2022

Chanu creates history at Tokyo Olympics

Chanu became the first Indian athlete to earn a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she registered a win on the first day of the 10-day long competition. She also became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver at the Olympics. Chanu placed second in the women's 49kg division, lifting a total of 202 kg during the tournament. In her first attempt, the weightlifter lifted 84 kgs. Jourdan Delacruz of the United States, on the other hand, lifted 83 kgs on her maiden attempt. Chanu upped her game and lifted 87kg on her second attempt, while Delacruz lifted 86kg.

Thanks to Chanu, India finished the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with its highest ever tally of seven medals. India had previously won six medals during the 2012 London Olympics. Apart from Chanu, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India in the men’s javelin throw, while shuttler PV Sindhu picked up her second Olympics medal after winning bronze against China's He Bing Jiao.

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya earned the silver medal for India in the 57kg category of Men’s Wrestling. Bajrang Punia, on the other hand, settled for third place in the 63kg category of Men’s Wrestling. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain won the Bronze medal for India by defeating former World Champion Nien-Chin Chen in the Women’s Welterweight in the 69 kg category. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team won their first Olympic medal in 41 years after defeating Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity final match.

Image: MirabaiChanu/Twitter

