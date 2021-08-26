Mirabai Chanu Returns To Training Sessions; Aims For Gold Medal At Paris Olympics 2024

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has returned to training after her Tokoy feat and has immediately laid her eyes on winning a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. After her heartbreak in Rio Games 2016, the weightlifter made a strong comeback in Tokyo 2020 to bring glory to the country. She not only finished on the podium in Tokyo but also became the first Indian weightlifter to capture an Olympic silver medal. Mirabai lifted a total of 202 kgs (87 kgs in snatch and 115 kgs in clean and jerk) to secure silver

She became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari (69kg), who claimed bronze at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Mirabai has now returned to business after a stunning performance in Tokyo, and she has begun preparing for the upcoming tournaments, aiming to win gold in the Paris Olympics in 2024. Mirabai took to her Twitter account to share a photo of her preparations for the upcoming challenges.

Mirabai Chanu requests everyone to support girls who want to enter the field of sports

Mirabai Chanu has requested all the Indians to offer their support to girls who want to pursue careers in sports. “When I started, I was just 14 years old, I had to go through many problems. Earlier, there were not many facilities and my family had to go through a lot. I had to deal with hardships but my family fully supported me during my training days. My parents always encouraged me to follow my dream. I am happy that I could fulfil their dream. I received a lot of support from the government. I request everyone to support girls who want to enter the field of sports,” Mirabai Chanu was quoted by ANI.

She stated that her family and the government were really supportive of her and if the young generation is offered the same support, then India can reach huge milestones.

“I have been lucky that my family loves sports, the support of family is really important. The government always supports us now, I hope they keep supporting us in the same manner. Players from India really work hard, if the young generation gets the desired support, they will do us proud,” Mirabai Chanu said to ANI.

Image credits: Twitter @ Mirabai_Chanu