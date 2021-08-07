On the occasion of National Handloom Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Indian weightlifter and silver medallist Mirabai Chanu for sharing her success story and highlighting how the handloom industry in her small village had helped her achieve her dreams. After bagging a silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu used her platform to raise support for the Handloom fraternity, revealing that the money that her mother and sisters had earned via the industry had helped her reach the Olympics stage.

In a video shared by the weightlifter on Twitter, Chanu said, "This is my village where we make cloth with our own hands. This helps us make a livelihood. My dreams came true through the money that came from the handloom business. And so many children like me have been able to achieve their dreams through this industry. If we want our children to grow, this industry needs to achieve the money that is its due," she said in the video.

My heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of National Handloom Day 2021 dedicated to entire nation and Handloom fraternity.#MyHandloomMyPride @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/b25HiDp9IA — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 7, 2021

Reacting to her heartwarming video and her call to promote the indigenous handloom industry, PM Modi said that he was glad to see that the handloom sector was receiving the support of star players like Mirabai Chanu. He also hoped for the continued success and growth of the handloom sector under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The last few years have seen a renewed interest in handlooms. Glad to see @mirabai_chanu support the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. I am confident the handloom sector will keep contributing to the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/jm1UMXVtlm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

PM Modi commemorates National Handloom Day

In India, the Handloom industry is a significant sector that helps provide a livelihood to the rural and semi-rural parts of the country. The sector is also a significant contributor to the success of women empowerment in small towns, according to the Textile Ministry. In the 75th year of Independence, PM Modi commemorated National Handloom Day on Saturday, August 7 and urged all the citizens to indulge in purchasing handloom products with an aim towards the sustainable development of the country.

"Handlooms manifest India’s diversity and the dexterity of countless weavers and artisans. National Handloom Day is an occasion to reiterate support to our weavers by enhancing the spirit of #MyHandloomMyPride. Let us support local handloom products!" said PM Modi on the occasion.