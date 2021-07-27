Mirabai Chanu Thanks Domino's For Sending Her Pizzas, Shares Images From Celebrations

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu returned to India on Monday to receive a resounding welcome from the nation. The Manipur weightlifter made 1.4 billion Indians proud after she triumphed in the Women's 49kg category and opened up India's account at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver. One such loving welcome was given by fast-food giant Domino's which sent boxes of pizzas to the Mirabai Chanu's residence. The weightlifter shared images with the Domino's pizza boxes thanking them for the gesture. After her win in Tokyo, Domino's India had promised to give free pizzas to Chanu for lifetime.

“Thank you @dominos_india for sending some great tasting pizzas & celebrating with us. My family and I appreciate the gesture from Domino’s Pizzas. I look forward to our friendship" pic.twitter.com/asjz8L7yoc — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 27, 2021

Mirabai Chanu receives a grand welcome in Delhi

After her heroics at the Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Monday landed at the Delhi Airport and received a very warm welcome from fans and well-wishers. As soon as she landed at the airport along with her coach, people rushed to her side to take photographs with the Olympics silver-medalist. The Delhi Airport staff also welcomed Chanu in their traditional way gracing her with a bouquet of flowers and clapping for the champion weightlifter. Apart from the staff, fans present at the airport started chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon seeing her.

Delhi: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu arrives at the airport from Tokyo.



She underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport#Olympics pic.twitter.com/c3wvvrI07A — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Mirabai Chanu bags silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg and bagged the silver medal.