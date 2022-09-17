Last Updated:

Mirabai Chanu To Virat Kohli, Sports Fraternity Wish PM Narendra Modi On 72nd Birthday

Mirabai Chanu wished PM Modi a long and healthy life in service of the nation, while Mithali Raj tweeted about leadership and ability to connect with people.

Suraj Alva
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday, September 17 with social media flooded with birthday wishes. Mirabai Chanu to Mithali Raj led the sporting fraternity in wishing PM Modi on his birthday. PM Modi has kept a close eye on sporting development, and have even sent congratulatory messages to athletes from various sports background lauding them for their achievement. 

PM Modi's birthday: Sports fraternity sends special wishes

Former India cricket Gautam Gambhir in his birthday message to PM Narendra Modi wrote, "A very happy birthday to the man who has redefined the meaning of being an Indian for every Indian. May god bless Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji with a long & healthy life! 

India's golden girl in weightlifting Mirabai Chanu wished PM Modi a long and healthy life in the service of the nation.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also wishes PM Modi on his birthday along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. 

Former India women's cricketer Mithali Raj in her birthday wish talked about PM Modi's dynamic leadership and amazing ability to connect with people from all walks of life calling it truly inspiring.

PM to deliver four speeches on birthday

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will deliver four speeches today, at various events linked to wildlife, environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development, and next-generation infrastructure. He will travel to Madhya Pradesh to release the cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park. He will address the people there and also attend a women's self-help groups conference.

The Prime Minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation ceremony from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will be joining this program. Later in the day, PM Modi will launch the important National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.

