Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver Medal In Weightlifting, Opens India's Tally At Tokyo Olympics

India opened their medal account at the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. China's Hoi Zhuihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kgs which is also a new Olympic record.

Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz od USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg's. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lift 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.

In the clean and Jerk event, Chanu who holds the world record of 119kg registered herself for 110kg lift. China's Zhuihui opted for 109kg lift, while Delacruz decided to go for 108kg. The US lifter however failed to lift the weight in all her three attempts. Zhuihui managed to lift 109 kg in her first attempt and upped her ante by registering for 114 kg in her second lift. Chanu cleared the 110kg lift confirming the silver medal for India in the event. In the second lift, Zhuihui created an Olympic record by lifting the 114 kg mark, which was broken by Chanu lifted 115kg in her second lift. In the third attempt, the Chinese lifter cleared 116 kg mark to create a new Olympic record. Chanu failed to lift 117 kg in her final attempt to ultimately settling for silver.

Image: PTI