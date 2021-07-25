Mirabai Chanu's Mother Shares Story Behind Olympic Earrings, Says 'spent All My Savings'

Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter who won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, has taken the internet by storm with her Olympic-style gold earrings. Chanu, who became India's first Olympic medalist in this year's Tokyo Games, was seen wearing gold earrings while being felicitated on the stage. According to PTI, Chanu received the gold earrings as a gift from her mother, Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Leima, prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Leima sold her own gold collection and spent her savings to get the earrings made for Chanu, creating an enthralling mother-daughter story that is capable of winning the hearts and minds of people all over the world. Leima, while speaking to PTI, revealed that when she saw Chanu wearing the earrings on TV, she couldn't hold her tears. Leima stated that she wanted to give Chanu something that would bring her good fortune and success, so she had the earrings made from her own gold and savings.

"I was in tears seeing it and also during the moment she won the medal. Her father (Saikhom Kriti Meitei) was also in tears. Tears of joy. All her hard work has led to the success," Leima was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chanu wins silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Chanu on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian weightlifter to win a medal at the Olympics. Chanu won the silver medal in the Women's 49 kg category, lifting a total of 202 kgs. Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante by lifting 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg.

World Champion Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg in her two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing the Chinese weightlifter to stay at the top of the table. Zhuihui made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg and bagged the silver medal.

Image: PTI

