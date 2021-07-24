Mirabai's Achievement To Inspire Girls Of Manipur; Brings Glory To The State; Says Brother

Making India proud right on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver medal. Expressing happiness over his sister's achievement, Mirabai's brother Eshaton Meetei talked to Republic and talked about his proud feelings. With an obvious feeling of joy, Eshaton said that their entire family is happy that Mirabai has brought glory to India.

Mirabai's brother also revealed that they were expecting Gold, however they are very proud of this winning as well.

"I am very happy that my sister has got silver medal, I pray that India gets more such medals. We are very grateful and thankful to her for this achievement. We were expecting that she will get a Gold medal for the glory of India but anyway she got silver medal we are all very proud. Seeing her performance we were all crying, she is bringing glory for Manipur, India, and our small village Nongpok Kakching," added Mirabai Chanu's brother

"Contributing further to the words of joy, the proud brother added, her achievement is going to inspire all the talented girls of Manipur and we are expecting she will do better in future".

Mirabai Chanu wins Silver Medal in weightlifting

India opened their medal account at the Tokyo Olympics courtesy of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. China's Hoi Zhuihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kgs which is also a new Olympic record.

Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz od USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg's. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lift 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift.