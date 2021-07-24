Mirabai's Mother In Tears As Olympic Medallist Flaunt 'good Luck' Ring Gifted By Her

As the world witnessed Mirabai Chanu bagging the silver in the 49kg weightlifting category in Tokyo on Saturday many would have taken a glimpse of her gold earrings shaped like the Olympic rings. A gift from her mother who sold her own jewellery for them five years ago.

A hope that the earrings would bring her "good luck"

The mother of the silver-winning weightlifter, Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Leima has struggled to stop her tears following Mirabai's win in Tokyo. A hope that the earrings would bring her "good luck". It didn't happen in the Rio 2016 Games, but Chanu made her mother's sacrifice count in Tokyo this morning with a silver medal.

"I saw the earrings on TV, I gave them to her in 2016 before the (Rio) Olympics"

"I saw the earrings on TV, I gave them to her in 2016 before the (Rio) Olympics. I have made it for her from the gold pieces and savings I have so that it brings luck and success to Mirabai," said Leima.

"I was in tears seeing it and also during the moment, she won the medal. Her father (Saikhom Kriti Meitei) was also in tears. Tears of joy. All her hard work has led to success," added the proud mother.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching second place in the 49kg category to open the country's account on Saturday. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.



Mirabai Chanu is a resident of Nongpok Kakching village, around 25km away from state capital Imphal, Manipur. Chanu has six siblings, three sisters and two brothers. According to Leima, visitors had been flocking in numbers since Friday despite the curfew caused in partly by the COVID pandemic.

"She had told us she will win gold or at least a medal. So, everybody was waiting for it to happen. Many of our relatives who lived far came last evening. They stayed overnight with us," Chanu's mother said.

"Many came this morning and the people of the locality also thronged. So, we have brought out the television to the verandah and around 50 people were there to watch Mirabai in Tokyo. Many sat at the front courtyard. So, it was a kind of festival. A lot of journalists have also come. This is something we have never experienced," Leima added.

The gold they had wished for didn't come but the silver was enough to send a packed courtyard, glued to the TV, into frenzy as the tense little crowd broke into celebrations, unclenching their fists and clapping frantically.

Chanu was on video call with her family from the weightlifting arena in Tokyo before her event began and she had sought blessings from her parents.

"She (Chanu) rarely comes home (because of training) and so we have made a WhatsApp group to communicate with each other. This morning, she had a video call with all of us and she bowed down and sought blessings from her parents," said Chanu's cousin Aroshini.

"She said 'bless me to win a gold medal for the country. They gave their blessings. It was a touching moment," she added.

Following her win, Mirabai took to social media while expressing her gratitude to all who had helped in achieving this feat.

I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gPtdhpA28z — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 24, 2021

(Inputs from PTI)

(Picture by PTI)