Miro Opens Up About Tony Khan, Matt Hardy, Claims AEW Is "destroying" WWE NXT

On the previous episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro fka Rusev made his debut as Kip Sabian's best man. The former WWE superstar took a shot at Vince McMahon’s promotion in his incredible promo before announcing that he is ‘All Elite’. Later, Miro went live on his Twitch channel where he opened up about a host of things, including Tony Khan, Matt Hardy and AEW vs WWE NXT. While talking about the AEW president, he had only good things to say. Miro said he’s thankful that he and Tony Khan came in contact, before hailing Khan as ‘a good dude, he's such a great owner’. Miro said Tony Khan is open to all the creative ideas and has great energy.

Miro chimes in on AEW vs WWE NXT ratings war

Miro then talked about AEW’s goal, stating that everyone in Tony Khan’s company has the same agenda – to see AEW succeed. He pointed out that all the officials know that AEW can do great things as they are defeating WWE NXT in the ratings charts almost every week. “We all have the same agenda. We all want AEW to succeed. We are promoting ourselves, of course, but we all are in agreement AEW can do [great things]. I mean, we're already doing great, destroying NXT and all that,” Miro added.

Miro on meeting his former WWE colleague Matt Hardy

Miro also spoke about meeting everyone backstage after his AEW Dynamite debut, including his former WWE colleague Matt Hardy. Miro claimed that Matt Hardy is a very “down to Earth relaxed dude” and a true legend. He said he also got his phone number so that he could call him every now and then. After Miro made these comments, fans started asking Tony Khan to book a match between the two superstars. “Book it Tony Khan, now,” wrote a fan. “can’t wait to see Miro vs Matt Hardy,” added another.

However, fans might have to wait to see a match between Miro and Matt Hardy as The Broken One recently announced that he will be taking some time off from wrestling. In the latest episode, Matt Hardy spoke about the concussion he suffered while fighting Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out. Matt Hardy stated that though he’s ‘fine’, he needs some time off to recover and spend some time with his family. Matt Hardy vowed that he’ll be back stronger and go after the AEW World Championship which is currently held by Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose.

