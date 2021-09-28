Mirror Cum TV, Infrared LED Bed, Cold Plunge: UFC Prez Dana White's Insane Gym And Kitchen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White unsurprisingly lives one of the most luxurious lives, having made a staggering amount of income as a result of running the biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. White, who was born to June and Dana Sr in Massachusetts, was appointed the UFC president in January 2001.

Since then, he has spent the last 20 years helping transform the MMA organization from an unknown organization to one of the most widely watched MMA promoted companies. His leadership has helped the UFC company grow significantly as it also became a publicly-traded company earlier this year. As the UFC continues to become increasingly popular, so does Dana White's net worth. Hence, here is a look at Dana White's house and extravagant lifestyle.

Dana White's house: State of the art home gym and kitchen

Dana White has built a state of the art home gym as he continues to take his fitness seriously despite turning 52-years old. In the interview with Men's Health as seen in the video below, White explains that staying fit is important to him as he does not want to get 'fat,' and does not want to get 'hurt.' Moreover, he has also employed his personal trainer for the same.

Considering White's intense workouts even at his age, many would believe that he would also have a healthy diet. However, he interestingly revealed in the video that he works out because he 'loves to eat.' White revealed that he also has his personal chef, who cooks him the food that he loves to eat.

In order to elaborate his extravagant lifestyle, he showcased the several fridges he owns and the several food items that are present. While speaking of the items in the fridge, White said, "Milk, Capri Sun, Mexican soda, Body Armour, Water - we have everything that you could imagine in here. And down here, this is all ice cream. What's better than the Boston Cream Klondike bar?"

The other extraordinary items that White has in his house is a mirror-cum TV, an infrared LED bed, a cold plunge and steam, and a swimming pool filled with jets.