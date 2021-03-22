Last Updated:

MIT Vs AB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction: The Minnesota Twins (MIT) will go up against the Atlanta Braves (AB) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Monday.

mit vs ab dream11 prediction

The Minnesota Twins (MIT) will go up against the Atlanta Braves (AB) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Monday, March 22 at 1:05 PM local time (10:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Hammond field in Florida. Here is our MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIT vs AB Dream11 team.

MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction: MIT vs AB Dream11 team and preview

The Atlanta Braves are currently at the fourth spot of the MLB Spring Training Grapefruit League standings. Dansby Swanson and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing eight. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 8-10.  

MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Florida date and time: Monday, March 22 at 1:05 PM
  • Indian date and time: Monday, March 22 at 10:35 PM
  • Venue: Hammond field, Florida

 

MIT vs AB rosters: Probable lineups

MIT vs AB Dream11 team: Minnesota Twins probable playing 9

Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick, Brent Rooker, Keon Broxton, Jorge Polanco, Luis Arraez, Miguel Sano, Kenta Maeda, Ryan Jeffers

MIT vs AB Dream11 team: Atlanta Braves probable playing 9

Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Travis d'Arnaud

 

MIT vs AB rosters: MIT vs AB top picks

  • Minnesota Twins: Jake Cave, Jorge Polanco, Kenta Maeda
  • Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna, Dansby Swanson, Travis d'Arnaud

 

MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction: MIT vs AB Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Jake Cave, Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte, Keon Broxton
  • Infielders: Jorge Polanco, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies
  • Pitcher: Kenta Maeda
  • Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud

 

MIT vs AB live: MIT vs AB match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction is that the Atlanta Braves will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MIT vs AB playing 11, MIT vs AB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIT vs AB live and MIT vs AB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

