MIT Vs AB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Minnesota Twins (MIT) will go up against the Atlanta Braves (AB) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Monday, March 22 at 1:05 PM local time (10:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Hammond field in Florida. Here is our MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIT vs AB Dream11 team.
The Atlanta Braves are currently at the fourth spot of the MLB Spring Training Grapefruit League standings. Dansby Swanson and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing eight. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 8-10.
Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick, Brent Rooker, Keon Broxton, Jorge Polanco, Luis Arraez, Miguel Sano, Kenta Maeda, Ryan Jeffers
Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuna Jr, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Max Fried, Travis d'Arnaud
Considering the recent form of the teams, our MIT vs AB Dream11 prediction is that the Atlanta Braves will come out on top in this contest.
No need for La Tortuga speed this time! #MNTwinsST pic.twitter.com/uXhJ0dqw6d— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 21, 2021
Note: The above MIT vs AB playing 11, MIT vs AB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIT vs AB live and MIT vs AB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.