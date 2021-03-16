MIT Vs PBP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Minnesota Twins (MIT) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 16 at 1:05 PM local time (10:35 PM IST). The game will be played at the Hammond field in Florida. Here is our MIT vs PBP Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIT vs PBP Dream11 team.

MIT vs PBP Dream11 prediction: MIT vs PBP Dream11 team and preview

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently at the tenth spot of the MLB spring training Grapefruit League standings. Bryan Reynolds and team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning and losing seven games each (one draw). The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 6-7 (one draw).

MIT vs PBP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Florida date and time: Tuesday, March 16 at 1:05 PM

Indian date and time: Tuesday, March 16 at 10:35 PM

Venue: Hammond field, Florida

MIT vs PBP rosters: Probable lineups

MIT vs PBP Dream11 team: Minnesota Twins probable playing 9

Jake Cave, Kyle Garlick, Brent Rooker, Keon Broxton, Jorge Polanco, Luis Arraez, Miguel Sano, Kenta Maeda, Ryan Jeffers

MIT vs PBP Dream11 team: Pittsburgh Pirates probable playing 9

Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco, Dustin Fowler, Jared Oliva, Adam Frazier, Erik Gonzalez, Kevin Newman, Tyler Anderson, Jacob Stallings

MIT vs PBP rosters: MIT vs PBP Dream11 top picks

Minnesota Twins: Jake Cave, Miguel Sano, Jacob Stallings

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bryan Reynolds, Adam Frazier, Tyler Anderson

MIT vs PBP Dream11 prediction: MIT vs PBP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jake Cave, Keon Broxton, Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco

Infielders: Adam Frazier, Erik Gonzalez, Miguel Sano

Pitcher: Tyler Anderson

Catcher: Jacob Stallings

MIT vs PBP live: MIT vs PBP Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our MIT vs PBP Dream11 prediction is that the Pittsburgh Pirates will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MIT vs PBP playing 11, MIT vs PBP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIT vs PBP live and MIT vs PBP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pittsburgh Pirates/ Twitter