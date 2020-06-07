Mittal Complains To IOC Against IOA President's "illegal" Appointment As FIH Chief

Indian Olympic Association vice president Sudhanshu Mittal has complained to the International Olympic Council against the "illegal appointment" of IOA president Narendra Batra as FIH president.

In a letter to the Executive Board members of the IOC, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Mittal wrote:

"This complaint is being made against Mr Narendra Batra, President of the FIH and member of the International Olympic Committee for giving false declarations and information regarding his association with Hockey India to the “FIH” as well as to the Indian Olympic Association. It is important to understand that When Batra was nominated as well as elected as the President of the FIH, he was also holding the post of President of Hockey India. This is not permissible according the statute of the FIH. By Article 7.2 of the FIH Statute, it is very clear that Batra could not simultaneously be the president of the FIH and hold any executive office or other position with Hockey India. It is pertinent to read the eligibility criteria for the post of president, IOA as per the Constitution of the IOA."

Mittal pointed out that the Constitution of the IOA is very clear, that the representatives nominated by each unit of the IOA like Hockey India, must be members of the executive committee of such Batra was a representative on behalf of Hockey India in the December 2017 elections of the IOA and voted as a representative on behalf of Hockey India.

"Since he had already resigned from any office bearer’s post with Hockey India in order to comply with the FIH Statute, there is no possible way that he could be in the executive committee of Hockey India unless Batra had given false declarations and information to the FIH and to everyone else that he has resigned from Hockey India. Batra has in order to be part of the electoral college, voters list and to be elected as the President IOA, given false information and declarations to the IOA vide letter dated 17.11.2017 that he was holding a post in the executive committee of Hockey India. The same is completely false on the face of it which can be seen because of the Statute of FIH. Batra was incapable of holding any post in the executive committee of Hockey India."

Mittal alleged that the letter dated 17.11.2017 was an insult to the IOA as an institution "and such false letters should not be taken for granted as it is a matter very serious in nature. Batra, instead of following the rules and regulations of the IOA and blatantly flouted the rules and regulations of the IOA only so that he can become the President of the IOA."

Finally, Mittal asked IOC not to allow him to be a part of the hearing of the complaint filed against him. "This complaint is being filed against Batra before the Executive Committee of the IOC. It has been learned that recently that he has been made a member of the IOC. Since Batra is a member of the IOC, he should not be allowed to be part of the discussions when the present complaint is taken up for decision. I request the Executive Committee of the IOC to take appropriate action against him."

Narinder Dhruv Batra's letter to IOA EC Members

"This has reference to the above complaint against me by Mr Sudhanshu Mittal by emal sent on 6th June, 2020 in his capacity as Vice President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA). As you all are aware that I am in Home Quarantine till June 20th, 2020 due to 7 positive Covid 19 cases in my house and if all being well and it does not get extended, then I may start going to my office from 22nd/23rd June. This complaint now being filed by Mr Sudhanshu Mittal was earlier filed in similar language against me by Ms Mahajan President of All India Tennis Association during my election as President of IOA in 2017 before the 3 Hon'ble Judges who formed the Election Commission and i had replied then also. After the election of IOA got over, my reply along with other documents was given to Secretary General IOA by the Election Commission for IOA record. I will be giving reply for issues raised by Mr Sudhanshu Mittal in his 6th June email and it will be given on my return back to my office. Since this complaint is against me hence on behalf of IOA EC, I will be sending my reply to Mr R K Anand Sr. Vice President IOA by virtue of being senior amongst the 2 Sr Vice Presidents in IOA EC and will copy the EC and IOA members. As stated above, I will send reply after my return to my office as I would not like to come in contact with other persons and cause any Covid related issue for them during the period of my Quarantine. Thanking you for your understanding."

