MLB 2020 Schedule, Opening Day Games Revealed For 60-game Season

Major League Baseball finally announced the schedule for the shortened 2020 season on Monday. The MLB 60-game season will commence on July 23 with a double-header - World Series 2019 champion Washington Nationals hosting New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers hosting San Francisco Giants. Rest of the teams will play their MLB Opening Day games on July 24.

The MLB 2020 season, which was supposed to commence in March, was forced back by four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league owners and MLBPA were embroiled in heated negotiations for the 2020 season with the player salaries being the sticking point for both parties. Both parties agreed to resume the season in late July with only the health and safety protocols left to be discussed between the representatives. Now that the testing protocols have been ironed out, the league was quick to release the MLB 2020 schedule.

MLB 2020 schedule: MLB Opening Day games

July 23

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, 7:00 PM ET

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:00 PM ET

July 24

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 4:10 PM ET

Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:10 PM ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 PM ET

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 PM ET

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 PM ET

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 PM ET

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 7:30 PM ET

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers, 8:05 PM ET

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 PM ET

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, 9:10 PM ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 9:10 PM ET

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:40 PM ET

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, 10:10 PM ET

MLB 2020 schedule: Key dates for MLB 60-game season

St. Louis Cardinals will Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, for MLB's Field of Dreams game on August 13. The ballpark is constructed at the 'Field of Dreams' movie set and will be the first-ever game MLB game in Iowa. The regular season will conclude on September 27, as earlier notified by the league.

MLB fans in stands

Unlike the NBA and MLS, the MLB 60-game season will be played at the stadiums of the respective teams. One of the terms agreed during the negotiations for the season was that the league would allow the states to decide whether MLB fans in stands will be allowed or not. States like Texas and Florida which have already reopened for business will likely allow fans in the stadium. Other states are expected to do the same though the number of fans in the stadium will be restricted. In order to minimise the travel duties of each team, the MLB 2020 schedule is such that teams will only play opponents from their own division (40 games), as well as teams in the matching division in the other league (20 games), eg. East vs East.

