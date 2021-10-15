MLB ALCS 2021: Know Full Schedule Of American League Championship Series

The Boston Red Sox defeated New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game against Houston Astros on Friday. The Red Sox also defeated the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in four games in the American League Division Series and by the virtue of their outstanding performances, Boston Red Sox will now be facing Astros in what will be a rematch of the 2018 ALCS. At the same time, the Houston Astros have advanced to their fifth ALCS.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the MLB ALCS schedule.

MLB playoff bracket 2021 (American League)

Game 1: Red Sox at Astros

Game 2: Red Sox at Astros

Game 3: Astros at Red Sox

Game 4: Astros at Red Sox

Game 5*: Astros at Red Sox

Game 6*: Red Sox at Astros

Game 7*: Red Sox at Astros

American League Championship Series 2021

Oct. 15 Red Sox at Astros, Game 1

Oct. 16 Red Sox at Astros, Game 2

Oct. 18 Astros at Red Sox, Game 3

Oct. 19 Astros at Red Sox, Game 4

Oct. 20 Astros at Red Sox, Game 5*

Oct. 22 Red Sox at Astros, Game 6*

Oct. 23 Red Sox at Astros, Game 7*

Here's complete American League Championship Series 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros are the third team to feature in five back-to-back league championship series. The Atlanta Braves are the first team to have achieved this feat after making eight consecutive league championship appearances from 1991 to 1999.

For the second time in four seasons, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to play for the American League pennant. The best-of-seven AL Championship Series opens in Houston with left-hander Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA) on the mound for the Astros against scuffling ace Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16).

Boston beat Houston 4-1 in the 2018 ALCS on the way to a World Series title. That came one year after the Astros downed the Red Sox 3-1 in a Division Series en route to their only World Series crown.

Boston manager Alex Cora was the bench coach for that championship Houston club before guiding the Red Sox to their 2018 title. A little more than a year later, he was let go by Boston and suspended by Major League Baseball through the 2020 postseason for his role in Houston’s illegal 2017 sign-stealing scheme. Cora was then rehired by the Red Sox in November.

Sale said he’s been on the mound every day since his one-inning playoff flop against Tampa Bay last week trying to iron some things out. He believes he’s rediscovered a changeup that was missing against the Rays and that he has solved the problems commanding his fastball.

“We’ll see what we get,” Sale said. “But I like where we’re at.”

(With AP Inputs)