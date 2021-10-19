MLB ALCS, Boston Red Sox Vs Houston Astros Live Stream: How To Watch In India, US And UK?

Boston Red Sox are all set to face Houston Astros in Game 3 of the Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series at the Fenway Park in Boston on October 19. Red Sox head into Game 3 after a 9-5 win over Astros in Game 2, whereas Game 1 was clinched 5-4 by the Astros on October 13. With the ALCS currently tied 1-1 after the two matches, both teams will look to win Game 3 and claim the lead in the best-of-seven series.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start the game for the Red Sox as the team’s manager Alex Cora said in the pre-match press briefing the right-hander Nick Pivetta will start Game 4. The Boston Red Sox are currently placed second in the American League East group, with 92 wins and 70 losses. At the same time, Houston Astros have won 95 games and lost 67 games, and are placed first in the American League West group.

How to watch MLB ALCS Game 3, Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live in India?

Baseball fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros, Game 3 on the official website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, FanCode. Unfortunately, the match won’t be telecasted live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of Game 3 by buying a premium subscription of FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99, or an annual fee of INR 499. The match is scheduled to start at 5:38 AM as per the Indian Standard Time on October 19 from Fenway Park.

How to watch MLB ALCS Game 3, Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live in the US?

Baseball fans wondering how to watch the Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros, MLB ALCS Game 3 live in the US, can watch the live broadcast of the match on FOX and FS1 networks which will be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream along with other live TV services. Interested fans can also watch the live streaming of Game 3 on fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Youtube TV, which are available with a one-week free trial. The streaming platforms are available on Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku.

How to watch MLB ALCS Game 3, Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live in the UK?

Baseball fans from the UK can enjoy the live broadcast of the match by tuning in to BT Sport. BT Sport will broadcast all ALCS matches to its subscribers on its ESPN subchannel. In order to watch the games, fans need to buy a premium subscription to BT Sports, which is available at a monthly fee of £25.

(Image: AP)