MLB ALCS | Boston Red Sox Vs Houston Astros: Team News, Predictions, Injuries & More

Boston Red Sox are set to face Houston Astros in the third Major League Baseball (MLB) American League Championship Series (ALCS) game on Monday night at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston. The match is scheduled to commence live at 5:38 AM IST on October 19.

Ahead of another exciting match in the ALCS series, here is a look at the past results, injury news, predicted playing nine and Dream11 predictions for the Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros game 3.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros results: Series currently tied 1-1

1) Houston Astros defeat Boston Red Sox 5-4 in match 1.

2) Boston Red Sox defeat Houston Astros 9-5 in match 2.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros injury news

None of the players from any of the two teams have reported injuries.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros: Key players to watch

Enrique Hernandez will be one of the key players to watch out for as he has scored 84 runs from 127 hits in the season so far. Similarly, Rafael Devers has also had a decent season as he has scored 101 runs from 165 hits. Meanwhile, when it comes to Houston Astros, Carlos Correa will be one to watch out for as he has scored 104 runs from 155 hits. Another player to watch out from the Astros will be Yuli Gurriel, who has scored 83 runs from 168 hits this season.

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live in India?

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch MLB live in India, there will be no official telecast. However, fans can watch the Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros live stream on the FanCode app. The online streaming platform costs a monthly fee of INR 99 for a monthly subscription or INR 499 for a yearly subscription. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams and the MLB.

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros predicted playing nine

Boston Red Sox Probable 9: Kyle Schwarber, Enrique Hernández, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Arroyo

Houston Astros Probable 9: Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, Kyle Tucker, Chas McCormick, Martín Maldonado

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros Dream11 Team Prediction

Outfielders: K Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Tucker, Chas McCormick

Infielders- Rafael Devers, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa

Pitcher- Nathan Eovaldi

Catcher-Martín Maldonado