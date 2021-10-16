MLB ALCS, Houston Astros Vs Boston Red Sox Live Stream: How To Watch In India, US And UK?

Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are geared up to face each other in Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series on October 16 at the Minute Maid Park at Houston. Boston Red Sox head into the match, after finishing second in the AL East group, whereas Houston Astros finished first in the AL West table. The teams are facing each other for the second time in four seasons in the American League pennant. Astros have played 162 matches till now, out of which they have won 95 and lost 67. At the same time, Boston Red Sox have played 162 matches, having found wins on 93 occasions and losses in 69 matches.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox in India?

Indian baseball fans, who want to watch the Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox, MLB ALCS Game 1 on October 16 live, can watch the match on the official website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, FanCode. The match won’t be telecasted in India, however, interested fans can get the premium subscription of FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99, or an annual fee of INR 499 to watch all MLB matches live. The match is scheduled to start at 5:37 AM, as per the Indian Standard Time from the Minute Maid Park.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox in the US?

Fans wondering how to watch the full ALCS series live in the US can catch the live broadcast on FOX and FS1 networks, which will be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the matches on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Youtube TV, which come with a 1-week free trial. These streaming platforms are available on Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android devices, along with Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox in the UK?

Baseball fans in the UK can tune into BT Sport, which will broadcast all ALCS matches to its subscribers through it ESPN subchannel. In order to watch the MLB games, fans need a premium subscription to BT Sports. The subscription is available with a monthly charge of £25.

Image: AP