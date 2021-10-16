MLB ALCS, Houston Astros Vs Boston Red Sox: Team News, Predictions, Injuries And More

Houston Astros are set to face Boston Red Sox in their fifth straight Major League Baseball(MLB) American League Championship Series on October 16 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston. In the opening game of the best-of-seven series, Red Sox manager Alex Cora will reunite with his former team, as he was the bench coach of the Astros during their 2017 World Series-winning season. Heading into MLB ALCS Game 1, the Astros have a high-powered offence that has scored 863 runs in the regular season.

The Red Sox also possess the power of swinging bats at they have scored 829 runs, getting hot against the Rays in the ADLS. Both teams successfully took their opponents out in the ADLS with the Astros taking out White Sox, 31-18, whereas, Red Sox Tamba Bay, 26-20. Houston Astros defeated Boston Red Sox in four games during the 2017 Division series, while Red Sox replied by winning five games against Astros in the 2018 ALCS.

MLB ALCS, Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox team news

Everyone was expecting Red Sox coach Cora, to start with pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, the team’s best pitcher in Game 1. However, he opted for struggling lefty Chris Sale to open the series. With an improved changeup and fastball command, Sale is being expected to revive himself in the match. The Astros however, will give the ball to Left-hander Frambler Valdez, who has been better against right-handers than against the left-handers in the league. He threw 134 ⅔ innings, allowing 110 hits(12 homers) and 58 walks with 125 strikeouts, upon his return from the two months-long injury hiatus.

MLB ALCS, Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox predicted starting lineups

Boston Red Sox Probable 9: Kyle Schwarber, Kiké Hernández, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Arroyo

Houston Astros Probable 9: Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, Kyle Tucker, Chas McCormick, Martín Maldonado

MLB ALCS, Houston Astros vs Boston Red Sox fantasy team

Outfielders- Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Tucker, Chas McCormick

Infielders- Rafael Devers, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa

Pitcher- Nathan Eovaldi

Catcher-Martín Maldonado

