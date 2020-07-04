MLB Cancels All-Star Game For The First Time Since 1945, Dodgers To Host In 2022

The MLB officially announced the cancellation of the 2020 All-Star Game on Friday due to the coronavirus crisis in the USA. The MLB All-Star game cancelled' was all over the news as it was the first time an All-Star game was cancelled since World War II in 1945. This year's Midsummer Classic, which was planned for July 14, was set to take place at Dodger Stadium. However, the Dodger Stadium will now host the 2022 All-Star Game.

ALSO READ: Canada Health Official Says MLB Season Exemption Not Assured

MLB cancelled? MLB All-Star game cancelled

The 'MLB All-Star game cancelled' news broke on Friday when the official Twitter account of the All-Star Game announced the axing of this year's Midsummer Classic. The Los Angeles Dodgers were set to host this year's All-Star Game between the American League and the National League. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic in the USA, this season's annual Midsummer Classic has been scrapped.

There will not be an All-Star Game in the 2020 season.



Los Angeles will host the ASG at Dodger Stadium in 2022. https://t.co/JFKxhvudPE — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 3, 2020

MLB All-Star game cancelled: Dodgers All-Star Game 2022

The Dodger Stadium was set to host the All-Star game for the first time since 1980 until the 'MLB All-Star game cancelled' news broke on Friday. The Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host an All-Star Game is now going to last two years longer. The 2021 MLB All-Star game is set to be held at Atlanta’s Truist Park which has been home to the Braves since 2017.

ALSO READ: MLB Owners Not Afraid To Risk Safety For Money Says Giants Pitcher Jeff Samardzija

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred revealed that Dodgers will be given the next available All-Star Game, which is in 2022. The Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest in baseball behind Fenway and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The Dodgers Stadium remains the only park in the majors not to have increased its 56,000-seat capacity since its opening in 1962.

ALSO READ: Where's Yordan? - MLB Teams Open Camp, But Astros Star Alvarez Missing

COVID-19 USA crisis: MLB cancelled?

Since May, the LA Dodger Stadium has served as the city’s largest coronavirus testing site and up to 6,000 people can be tested at the site on a daily basis. The cancellation of the 2020 MLB All-Star Game led some fans to believe that the MLB 2020 season might be in danger of being scrapped completely. The worrying 'MLB cancelled?' question was trending on social media. Although the COVID-19 USA crisis has caused a delay in the Opening Day of the MLB season which was initially set for March 26, reports claim that the 2020 MLB season is set to begin on either July 23 or July 24.

ALSO READ: Japanese Are 'used To Wearing Masks' - Twins Maeda On MLB Safety Rules

Image Credits - MLB.com