MLB Cup Returns To India With More Than 160 Teams

After a successful first edition of the MLB Cup last year in India, the stage is set for the return of MLB Cup once again - this time, bigger and better.

From a 12-team invitational tournament, MLB Cup 2022 has grown to host more than 160 teams participating in this year’s event. The tournament, which will be held across eight different venues startingtoday, will see young baseball players in the age groupof 8 to 12 showcasing their skills in a league-style baseball tournament.

The first five legs of the tournament will take place across Indore, Kolhapur, Kerala, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Of the 162 teams that have registered for the tournament, the top 16 teams will be invited to an all-inclusive Final tournament in Noida in December.

Speaking on the MLB Cup 2022, Major League Baseball India's Business Manager, Ryo Takahashi said, "When we conducted our first MLB Cup in India amid the pandemic, we were encouraged to see the response from the baseball fans in the country. This time around, the excitement around the tournament and the significant increase in teams has further cemented our belief that India can be a big growth region for the sport." David Palese, Manager, Baseball Development, Major League Baseball India further added: " With the kind of response we have received from MLB Cup 2022, we are confident baseball has a place here in India. We are excited to see the young prospects who will compete in the tournament this year.” Please find attached images from the MLB Cup 2021.

Tournament Schedule Region Venue Dates Indore Chiman Bagh Ground Indore, Madhya Pradesh 12th – 15th October South Maharashtra Shivaji University Kolhapur, Maharashtra 16th – 21st October Kerala Calicut University Malappuram, Kerala 22nd – 23rd October Hyderabad Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium Hyderabad, Telangana 28th – 30th October Mumbai RajhansVidyalaya Mumbai, Maharashtra 3rd – 6th November Bengaluru Delhi Public School East Bengaluru, Karnataka 5th – 6th November Delhi NCR Shri Ram Global School Delhi, Delhi 7th – 10th November North Maharashtra Sanjivani College of Engineering Kopargaon, Ahmednagar Maharashtra 10th – 14th November Bengaluru Delhi Public School East Bengaluru, Karnataka 12th – 14th November

