MLB Draft 2020 1st Round Results, Top Five Draft Picks And Highlights

The MLB Draft 2020 kicked off on Wednesday and will be wrapped up this week at the end of just five rounds. The First-Year Player Draft or the Rule 4 Draft generally goes on for 40 rounds but amidst the financial crisis due to coronavirus, the MLB draft 2020 was shortened to cut costs. Nonetheless, the 2020 MLB Draft live was met with some excitement and here's a look at the MLB Draft results and the MLB Draft highlights.

Also Read: 2020 MLB Draft live kicks off With Black Lives Matter Message, Donations

MLB Draft results: Spencer Torkelson Tigers pick steals the show at MLB Draft live

The MLB Draft 2020 kicked off with the Detroit Tigers holding the overall top pick for the second time in three years after winning only 47 games last season. As expected, Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson was snapped by the franchise in the MLB Draft results. Spencer Torkelson Tigers broke Barry Bonds' freshman record with 25 home runs in 2018 and hit 54 home runs in 129 games. However, the Spencer Torkelson Tigers union will see the former Sun Devil at third base, a position he's not quite familiar with.

Also Read: A Look Back At Big Hits, Bad Calls As MLB Eyes New Draft Era

MLB Draft results: Orioles likely to under slot Kjerstad and take big swing

The Baltimore Orioles picked up Arkansas slugger Heston Kjerstad and then proceeded to use the No. 30 pick on Mississippi State infielder Jordan Westburg. The Orioles and Kjerstad are much more likely to take an under slot deal that will help the Baltimore franchise target another elite player with the No. 30 pick than higher-ranked prospects Austin Martin or Asa Lacy would. The Orioles hold the No. 39 pick (the second pick on Thursday) and are set to redirect the savings from the Kjerstad pick to a top talent there.

MLB Draft results: Marlins snap up Max Meyer, Royals pick Asa Lacy in MLB draft 2020

Minnesota reliever Max Meyer was snapped up by Miami Marlins as the No. 3 pick choosing him over Asa Lacy, who the Marlins were linked with ahead of the MLB Draft 2020. Meyer has been compared to Dodgers' Walker Buehler and while he's a bit undersized, there is no denying the talent he possesses. After Marlins passed on the chance to pick up Lacy, Kansas City Royals jumped on the chance to add him to their roster. Lacy is a strong pitcher with a mid-to-high-90s fastball and upper-80s slider as his two best pitches.

Also Read: Spencer Torkelson Tigers Is The First Pick In The 2020 MLB Draft

MLB Draft results: Blues Jays pick the best of the lot

The Blue Jays snapped up the best player in the 2020 MLB Draft live by swopping for Vanderbilt's Austin Martin. Martin was ranked as the best player in the draft class and was the No. 5 overall pick in the MLB Draft 2020, and his ability to play as third baseman while also performing consistently while handling the middle of the infield and even playing centre field are some of his key attributes. His versatility will come to the fore with the Blues Jays who already have Vladimir Guerrero Jr at third base, Bo Bichette at short and Cavan Biggio at second base.

MLB Draft results: MLB Draft highlights

The Boston Red Sox picked a certain Nick Yorke, the 139th-ranked MLB Draft 2020 prospect by MLB Pipeline

The Chicago Cubs picked hometown player Ed Howard, the Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, with the No. 16 pick of the MLB Draft 2020.

For the first time in MLB Draft results history, the first high school player wasn’t taken until eighth overall pick, when the San Diego Padres selected Tennessee high school outfielder Robert Hassell III. The previous record was seventh overall in 2006 he the Dodgers snapped up Clayton Kershaw.

The MLB Draft 2020 saw seven college players selected with the first seven picks of the 2020 MLB Draft live. The previous record was of five achieved twice in MLB Draft history, first in 1992 when Phil Nevin, Paul Shuey, B.J. Wallace, Jeffrey Hammonds, Chad Mottola were snapped up by their respective franchises and then later in 2018 when Casey Mize, Joey Bart, Alec Bohm, Nick Madrigal, Jonathan India were drafted as the first five picks of the MLB Draft.

Also Read: Torkelson, Martin, Lacy Lead List Of Top MLB Draft Prospects