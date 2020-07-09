MLB COVID Testing: Second Intake Yields 66 Positive Results From 3,740 Tests

The second round of the MLB COVID testing saw 66 positive results out of a total 3,740 tests conducted, reports state. A total of 58 players and eight staff members tested positive in the latest batch of the MLB COVID testing. The first intake of coronavirus testing in MLB saw 10 positive results (eight players) from 2,111 tests. The second phase after the intake process - the monitoring phase - has already begun, which will help to determine the participating players in the training camps ahead of the MLB 60-game season starting later this month.

The second round of the MLB COVID testing was far from a smooth ride for the league as well as the teams. Several teams including the likes of Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants were forced to cancel their scheduled workouts after they did not receive the test results back in time from the league.

OFFICAL: #SFGiants are suspending workouts at Oracle Park, pending the results of tests conducted this past weekend. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 7, 2020

Confusion in the delivery system of the test results meant some teams received the results over the weekend while others were left waiting. Per ESPN, three other teams were also forced to cancel or alter their schedules due to similar reasons. MLB addressed the delay in delivering the test results through a statement issued earlier this week. The league said it does not "expect a recurrence” and lauded the affected teams that responded appropriately by cancelling their workouts.

MLB statement on the testing flap. No more off days for SMRTL, the Utah lab. pic.twitter.com/iYDQnasNyY — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) July 6, 2020

MLB COVID testing: MLB players with COVID-19

Here are some of the confirmed MLB players with COVID-19: Junior Guerra, Silvino Bracho, Kole Calhoun, Seth Beer, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Touki Touissant, Pete Kozma, Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Bobby Dalbec (July 7), Delino DeShields, Charlie Blackmon, Phillip Diehl, Ryan Castellani, Salvador Perez, Brad Keller, Ryan O'Hearn, Luis Urias, Luis Perdomo, Miguel Sano, Willians Astudillo, Edwar Colina, Nick Gordon, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Cessa, Jesus Luzardo, Scott Kingery, Mikie Mahtook and Tommy Hunter.

After MLB and MLBPA agreed upon the regulations of a 60-game season with an extended playoff, players were scheduled to report to the home stadiums by July 1. The preliminary results of the intake testing were released last week where 38 players tested positive out of a total 3,185 tests. According to safety protocol agreed between the players and the league owners, players and staff members will be tested every other day for the rest of the season. The same protocol will be followed during the postseason.

Earlier this week, the league also released the schedule for the MLB 60-game season, starting July 23. Opening Day will feature a double-header with World Series 2019 champion Washington Nationals hosting New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers hosting San Francisco Giants. The regular season will conclude on September 27

MLB's regular season begins on July 23rd with two great matchups. pic.twitter.com/jXH6OO8Doc — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)