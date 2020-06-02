MLB Legend Dale Murphy's Son Shot In Eye With Rubber Bullet At George Floyd Death Protest

MLB great Dale Murphy shocked his fans and netizens by explaining how his son Shaun almost lost an eye while being active in a peaceful protest regarding the killing of George Floyd in Denver on Sunday. While the entire United States has witnessed many George Floyd protests throughout the country, police officials have been constantly criticised for trying to evoke the peaceful protests. Although there have been instances of vandalism in the country, most of the “George Floyd protests” appeared to be peaceful. However, MLB icon Dale Murphy’s recent revelation has made many fearful and empathise with Shawn Murphy.

MLB icon Dale Murphy son shot during protests

Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protestors shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER. Others were not so lucky and will be permanently disabled due to excessive police force — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

MLB veteran Dale Murphy took to social media and posted a horrific picture, in which his son Shawn Murphy is spotted donning injury marks over his eye. According to reports, there were peaceful protests going around in Denver on Sunday. However, police officers still fired rubber bullets to ease off the protests and in the process, Shawn Murphy (Dale Murphy son) got injured.

Not only that, but Dale Murphy further clarified that not everyone was lucky as his son and some of the protesters have contracted permanent disabilities due to the mass shooting. Dale Murphy said that his son could have faced a similar fate if he would not have received goggles from a stranger. The MLB icon stated that while the police started to fire rubber bullets, a kind man started to deploy emergency goggles, who most probably assumed that something like that was going to take place.

If you're a beneficiary of systemic racism, then you will not be able to dismantle it at no cost to yourself. You will have to put yourself at risk. It might not always result in being physically attacked, but it will require you to make yourself vulnerable. — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

While speaking with TMZ Sports, the MLB legend claimed that police officials should start to act as “humans” as soon as possible. “If you're a beneficiary of systemic racism, then you will not be able to dismantle it at no cost to yourself. You will have to put yourself at risk. It might not always result in being physically attacked, but it will require you to make yourself vulnerable.". The MLB great further added, “Black communities across America have been terrorized for centuries by the excessive police force. Please consider taking action for a more just world.”

Image courtesy: Dale Murphy Twitter