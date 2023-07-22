MLB: Mike Trout far from return after having stitches removed from surgery on broken hand

Mike Trout is making progress in his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand, but the three-time AL MVP still isn’t close to a return.

Trout had the stitches removed this week following surgery to repair his broken hamate bone, the slugger said Friday. His hand is still bruised and scabbed, and it must heal fully before he can resume swinging a bat.

Trout has been out since July 3, when he hurt his hand on a swing. He is doing mobility work and throwing, but gripping a bat is more difficult.

The Angels projected Trout would be out for six to eight weeks immediately after his injury, and the forecast hasn’t changed significantly, manager Phil Nevin said.

Trout, who was elected by fans to start in the All-Star Game for the 10th consecutive season, is batting .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .862 OPS this season. He has missed large portions of the past three seasons with injuries, including all three All-Star Games since 2019.

Despite Trout’s absence, the Angels (49-48) have won four of five heading into their home series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that began Friday night. Los Angeles is attempting to get back in the thick of the AL playoff race after losing ground with a 1-10 swoon around the All-Star break.