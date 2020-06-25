MLB Implements String Of New Rules To Ensure Player Safety Ahead Of 2020 Season

Major League Baseball (MLB) is officially gearing up to commence the 2020 season in July. While the coronavirus pandemic is still a major cause of concern in the United States, the league is hoping that the 'MLB new rules' will ensure player safety during the season. With the MLB new rules, the league has gone a tad overboard, but with good reason, with their guidelines and has special instructions for all players and staff whether they are on the field, in the dugout or even in the hotel. Unlike the NBA and MLS, the MLB 60 game season will be played in the stadium. To ensure the players strictly follow social distancing norms, the league has released a 113-page health and safety protocol which covers guidelines for spring training as well as the regular season.

MLB 60 game season: MLB new rules for spring training

As mentioned in MLB's press release, the league has instructed all players to report to their respective team facilities by July 1 with spring training set to commence on July 3. Per the MLB new rules, all players must undergo a temperature check followed by two COVID-19 tests, a diagnostic PCR test and a blood-drawn antibody test. Spring training will be divided into three phases, starting with individual small groups followed by full-team workouts.

MLB new rules once the season commences

COVID-19 testing will be done every other day for players and coaches. Players who test positive will then be quarantined. They will be not be allowed to return to training until they test negative in two COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart. The players will also be monitored for fever for 72 hours. Temperature checks for all players will be done twice a day, along with an antibody test once a month.

Apart from the rules for testing, the MLB new rules feature several guidelines for players to follow during a game. Players will not be allowed to spit on the field. Tobacco use is also against the guidelines. Players will be allowed to chew gum, although spitting the gum on the field will not be allowed. Licking of fingers, especially for pitchers, is also forbidden. Instead, players will have to carry a wet rag in their pockets.

Genuinely curious to see how this is enforced. Will there be spitspensions? pic.twitter.com/19820xNODr — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 24, 2020

When on the field, players will have to maintain six feet distance from each other. If this social distancing guideline is breached by a player, the player could face suspension. High fives, fist bumps and hugs are all prohibited. Players will not be allowed to come to the stadium five hours before the game and must leave within 90 minutes of the conclusion of the game. For hotel stays of players, use of hotel swimming pools will be prohibited, with restricted room service.

Health protocol: Players on opposite teams should not socialize, fraternize, or come within 6 feet of each other before the game, during warm-ups, in-between innings, or after the game.''Does this apply to the Seager brothers, Corey and Kyle, when the #Dodgers and #Mariners play? — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 23, 2020

MLB not messing around with distancing. A player or manager coming within 6 feet of an umpire to argue a call is subject to suspension. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 24, 2020

When does MLB season start?

The MLB 60 game season is tentatively scheduled to start on July 23 or July 24. As of now, the league is yet to announce the schedule for the truncated season. The World Series is likely to be held in October.

