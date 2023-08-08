MLB News: Biggio Hits Two-run Homer In 8th As Blue Jays Beat Guardians 3-1

Cavan Biggio hit a two-run homer to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and lift Toronto to a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night after the Blue Jays lost starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu to a knee injury.

Biggio’s drive to center field came off reliever Enyel De Los Santos (4-2) and scored Daulton Varsho. Toronto had been held to one hit over the first seven innings by Guardians rookie Gavin Williams, who struck out a season-high 12.

Ryu was struck on the right kneecap by Oscar Gonzalez’s line drive that turned into the final out of the fourth, forcing him to exit with a bruised knee in his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022. The 36-year-old left-hander tossed four hitless innings.

Erik Swanson (3-2) pitched the seventh and Jordan Hicks worked the ninth, permitting the Guardians to load the bases before picking up his 10th save.

Earlier in the day, Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was suspended three games and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a six-game ban for initiating a bench-clearing melee with their fight at second base Saturday. Both players are appealing their penalties and remain able to play, but Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and manager Terry Francona both served their one-game suspensions.